Raid on Municipal official leads to cash, liquor haul

The arrest of a BengaluruMunicipal officer on Monday led to the recovery of cash,liquor, government files and seals of his superiors,authorities said.

The assistant director in the Town Planning Department ofthe Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Devendrappa haddemanded a bribe of Rs 40 lakh from Sigmis Breweries to issuean occupancy certificate to their completed building, theanti-corruption bureau said in a press release.

Based on a complaint, a trap was laid.

When the executives of Sigmis paid Rs 20 lakh as thefirst instalment of the bribe, the sleuths caught Devendrappared-handed.

A search in his car led to the recovery of cashtotalling Rs 7.4 lakh and over 50 BBMP files, the releasesaid.

A raid on Devendrappa's residence led to the haul of 120liquor bottles of high-end brands, a variety of cars, manybank accounts, fixed deposits and 430 BBMP files related tohis department, it said.

Besides, the official was found to be having the seals ofhis superiors with him, it said.

''The Excise Department will interrogate him separatelyfor possessing huge quantity of liquor,'' the release said.

