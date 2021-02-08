UP CM asks officials to initiate action to trace people from state missing in U’khand floods

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to initiate effective action in collaboration with the Uttarakhand government for tracing people from the state who have gone missing in flash floods in the hill state, an official said.

In a high-level meeting convened at his official residence on Monday night, the chief minister said that his government is committed to provide all possible help to those affected by the disaster, including its own people as well as extending all possible help to the Uttarakhand government, the official spokesperson said.

Adityanath has also talked to his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible help in this hour of crisis, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister has directed that two officials be sent to Dehradun for coordinating with the Uttarakhand government besides opening a control room in the relief commissioner's office here for the help of the families of those missing.

He also asked for setting up of district level control rooms with a helpline number in the districts whose residents are missing.

According to the official, Adityanath has directed the home department to contact the affected families and extend all possible help to them while specifically asking the commissioner and IG zone of Saharanpur to work actively in tracing missing people as well as monitoring relief operations.

The state's Cane Development Minister Suresh Rana was asked by the chief minister to supervise the activities for tracing the missing and affected people in coordination with the Uttarakhand government, the official said.

An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the dependents of each of the natives of the state who have died in the incident from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund besides proper treatment to those injured, the official said.

The chief minister was apprised by officials that an emergency operation centre has been set up at the relief commissioner's office at the state headquarter-level and helpline numbers have also been issued, the spokesperson said.

