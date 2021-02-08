Left Menu

UP CM asks officials to initiate action to trace people from state missing in U’khand floods

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:20 IST
UP CM asks officials to initiate action to trace people from state missing in U’khand floods
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to initiate effective action in collaboration with the Uttarakhand government for tracing people from the state who have gone missing in flash floods in the hill state, an official said.

In a high-level meeting convened at his official residence on Monday night, the chief minister said that his government is committed to provide all possible help to those affected by the disaster, including its own people as well as extending all possible help to the Uttarakhand government, the official spokesperson said.

Adityanath has also talked to his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat and assured him of all possible help in this hour of crisis, the spokesperson said.

The chief minister has directed that two officials be sent to Dehradun for coordinating with the Uttarakhand government besides opening a control room in the relief commissioner's office here for the help of the families of those missing.

He also asked for setting up of district level control rooms with a helpline number in the districts whose residents are missing.

According to the official, Adityanath has directed the home department to contact the affected families and extend all possible help to them while specifically asking the commissioner and IG zone of Saharanpur to work actively in tracing missing people as well as monitoring relief operations.

The state's Cane Development Minister Suresh Rana was asked by the chief minister to supervise the activities for tracing the missing and affected people in coordination with the Uttarakhand government, the official said.

An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the dependents of each of the natives of the state who have died in the incident from the Chief Minister's discretionary fund besides proper treatment to those injured, the official said.

The chief minister was apprised by officials that an emergency operation centre has been set up at the relief commissioner's office at the state headquarter-level and helpline numbers have also been issued, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Constable rescues elderly couple after building blaze

Prompt action of a constable saved the lives of a lives of a senior-citizen couple who got trapped on the terrace of a building in south Delhi that caught fire, police said on Monday.The fire had broke out on the first floor of the building...

Bengal will be future global investment destination, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced a slew of infrastructure development projects and said the state will move forward and the world will come here. Inaugurating a programme of state youth and sports department, s...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit records again; bitcoin surges after Tesla move

A gauge of global stock markets hit another all-time high on Monday as optimism grew that U.S. lawmakers will soon pass a COVID-19 aid package, and bitcoin surged to a record high after Tesla revealed it had purchased 1.5 billion of the cry...

Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case - (A)

A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud itself was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors said Rudy Giuliani was hired as a consultant to attract investors.David Corre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021