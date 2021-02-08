SC refuses to hear Chandigarh dentist's plea seeking criminal prosecution against BSF DG
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the petition seeking a direction to initiate criminal prosecution against the Director-General of Border Security force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:26 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the petition seeking a direction to initiate criminal prosecution against the Director-General of Border Security force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Refusing to entertain the plea filed by Chandigarh based dentist, Mohit Dhawan, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked Dhawan's lawyer Sushil Tekriwal to withdrew his petition and allowed him to approach the concerned High Court in the case for relief.
"Why under Article 32 (this petition filed)? We cannot entertain this one," said the bench. The top court did not find any merit in the petition of Dhawan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court adopts QR code-based digital entry pass system
Sunil K Awasthi tenders resignation from office of Judge in MP High Court
Biden could change course in high court health care case
Allahabad High Court refuses to grant relief to accused in Greater Noida land case
Fodder Scam: Jharkhand High Court defers bail of Lalu Prasad Yadav