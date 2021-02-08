Left Menu

SC refuses to hear Chandigarh dentist's plea seeking criminal prosecution against BSF DG

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the petition seeking a direction to initiate criminal prosecution against the Director-General of Border Security force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:26 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:26 IST
The Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain the petition seeking a direction to initiate criminal prosecution against the Director-General of Border Security force (BSF) Rakesh Asthana under the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act. Refusing to entertain the plea filed by Chandigarh based dentist, Mohit Dhawan, a bench of the apex court, headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao asked Dhawan's lawyer Sushil Tekriwal to withdrew his petition and allowed him to approach the concerned High Court in the case for relief.

"Why under Article 32 (this petition filed)? We cannot entertain this one," said the bench. The top court did not find any merit in the petition of Dhawan. (ANI)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

