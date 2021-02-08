Modi speaks to Biden; leaders look forward to further peace, security in Indo-Pacific region
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:33 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to US President Joe Biden on Monday and discussed a host of regional issues and their shared priorities, with both leaders looking forward to consolidating strategic partnerships to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond. This was their first conversation after Biden assumed office last month.
In a tweet, Modi said that he conveyed his best wishes to the US president, and the two leaders agreed to further their cooperation against climate change.
''President Biden & I are committed to a rules-based order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace & security in Indo-Pacific region and beyond,'' Modi tweeted.
