Delhi CM's daughter duped of Rs 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of Rs 34,000 on Sunday while she was selling a second-hand sofa online.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 08:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 08:59 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter was duped of Rs 34,000 on Sunday while she was selling a second-hand sofa online. According to the Delhi police's statement, a case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

"The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments--first Rs 20,000 and then Rs 14,000," police said. The police said a complaint was given to Civil Lines police station after which the police has registered a case of cheating and started the search for the accused person. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

