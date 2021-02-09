Left Menu

Myanmar clinic treats 3 people with suspected rubber bullet wounds -doctor

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:43 IST
Myanmar clinic treats 3 people with suspected rubber bullet wounds -doctor
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An emergency clinic in the Myanmar capital Napyitaw treated three patients on Tuesday with wounds suspected of being from rubber bullets, a doctor said.

The doctor, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the clinic provided preliminary treatment before the three plus another patient with head injuries were transferred to a main hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, police in Naypyitaw fired gunshots into the air to disperse demonstrations against the ruling military, witnesses said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Both India, Afghanistan want to see region free of terrorism, says PM Modi

Expressing concerns over the rising violence in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed targeting of the civilians, journalists and workers by the terrorists a cowardice act and asserted that both India and Afghanistan want to see ...

Lee Daniels developing 'The Spook Who Sat by the Door' for FX

American filmmaker Lee Daniels is all set to bring the 1973 blockbuster spy drama The Spook Who Sat by the Door to the Disney-backed basic cable Network FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old film director is expanding his...

197 persons missing, 20 dead in Uttarakhand flood: Home Minister Amit Shah

As many as 197 people are missing while 20 people have died due to floods in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.In a separate tunnel in the NTPC project, it is estimated that around 25 to 35 people are st...

"Power in solidarity": Myanmar protesters inspired by Hong Kong and Thailand

Using one hand to photograph this moment in Myanmars history, Myat gave a three-finger Hunger Games salute of defiance to authoritarian rule as she stood with tens of thousands of other protesters gathered around the Sule Pagoda in downtown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021