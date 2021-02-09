Myanmar clinic treats 3 people with suspected rubber bullet wounds -doctor

An emergency clinic in the Myanmar capital Napyitaw treated three patients on Tuesday with wounds suspected of being from rubber bullets, a doctor said.

The doctor, who asked not to be named, told Reuters the clinic provided preliminary treatment before the three plus another patient with head injuries were transferred to a main hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, police in Naypyitaw fired gunshots into the air to disperse demonstrations against the ruling military, witnesses said.

