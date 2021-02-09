AP CM Jagan's sister hints at floating new political outfit in Telangana

Y S Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday held talks with her late father's sympathizers here, triggering speculations of her possible political entry in Telangana.

Sharmila's father and late Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, widely known as YSR, was the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradeshfrom 2004 to 2009. The Congress leader died in a chopper crash in September 2009.

There have been rumors doing rounds on social media forthe past few days that Sharmila plans to start a politicalparty in Telangana state without her brother's intervention.

She is believed to be in touch with some prominent political leaders, who were closely associated with lateRajasekhara Reddy, eliciting their suggestions and opinion onbringing ''Rajanna Rajyam'' (Rajasekhara Reddy's regime) inTelangana.

''I want to understand the ground realities and to taketheir suggestions and the information they have.. I calledpeople from Nalgonda district. This is just a connection (withthem).

The meeting will be held with people from every district,she told media before the meeting.

Sharmila however did not directly respond when asked ifshe would launch a political party.

''There is no Rajanna Rajyam now. Why should it not come?''she asked.

To a query, she said, ''Jagan Mohan Reddy is doing his jobin AP and I will do mine in Telangana.'' Sharmila and her mother Vijayamma had vigorouslycampaigned for the YSR Congress party during the generalelections in 2019.

However, after Jagan's YSRC clinched a landslide victoryand he took over the reins of AP, Sharmila was not seen muchin public.

A senior legislator of YSR Congress party from AndhraPradesh on condition of anonymity told PTI that she harbourspolitical ambitions, but, it is not clear now as to wherethese developments (meetings and discussions) would finallylead to.

Sharmila met sympathisers of Rajasekhara Reddy from theunited Nalgonda district at the family's residence at LotusPond here.

Though the outcome of the discussions was not officiallyrevealed, several participants said she sought to know aboutthe present political situation in the district.

Several banners with portraits of Sharmila, RajasekharReddy were erected at the residence.

Jagan's image was conspicuously missing in the bannersand flex boards.

A YSR Congress worker from Utnoor in Adilabad said hestrongly wants Sharmila to float a party in order to bring''Rajanna Rajyam'' (Rajasekhar Reddy's regime) in Telanganaalso.

Though YSRC party has its presence in Telangana, it didnot contest in the last general elections.

Sharmila undertook a 'Padayatra' when Jagan wasimprisoned in connection with a quid pro quo case in 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)