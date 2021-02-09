Wanted criminal held after gunfight with cops in Greater Noida

A man, wanted in several criminal cases in western Uttar Pradesh districts such as Aligarh and Bulandshahr, was held after he suffered injury in a gunfight with police in Greater Noida, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Mohit alias Kaalu, has over a dozen FIRs lodged against him at police stations in Aligarh, Bulandshahr and Gautam Buddh Nagar, Greater Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

''He was on his motorcycle along with an accomplice when they were intercepted by the local Badalpur police station team on Monday night. A gunfight ensued near the Mirzapur cut during which Mohit got hit by a bullet on his leg and was held while his partner managed to flee,'' Singh said.

The accused has previously been booked for robbery, loots, drug trafficking among others and is among top 10 criminals wanted by the railway police in Aligarh, the officer said.

The accused was taken to a hospital for treatment after the gunfight and a fresh FIR has been lodged against him at Badalpur police station, DCP Singh said, adding further proceedings were being carried out.

