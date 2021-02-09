US Army soldier tests positive for COVID prior to joint Indo-US exercise
A US Army soldier tested positive for coronavirus prior to the joint Indo-US exercise Yudh Abyas, defence sources said on Tuesday.The exercise commenced in Mahajan field firing ranges on Monday.The US troops arrived in Suratgarh on Saturday and all soldiers were tested for COVID-19. They said that he was under isolation since the beginning and not part of the exercise which was going on in full swing.PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:26 IST
The exercise commenced in Mahajan field firing ranges on Monday.
The US troops arrived in Suratgarh on Saturday and all soldiers were tested for COVID-19. One of the soldiers was put into quarantine after he was suspected to be suffering from coronavirus. His report later came back positive, the defence sources said. They said that he was under isolation since the beginning and not part of the exercise which was going on in full swing.
