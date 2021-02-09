Left Menu

Cong MPs from Punjab to move private member's bill in Lok Sabha to repeal farm laws

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 15:04 IST
Cong MPs from Punjab to move private member's bill in Lok Sabha to repeal farm laws

Congress MPs from Punjab will move a private member's bill in Lok Sabha to repeal the three contentious new farm laws.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari told reporters that the Repealing and Amendment Bill 2021 will be moved in the Lower House by a group of party MPs from Punjab including himself, Preneet Kaur, Jasbir Singh Gill and Santokh Chaudhary.

Tewari said they will seek the support of fellow MPs from other parties who have sympathies for the farmers and support their stand on the new legislations.

Asked whether a similar bill could be introduced in Rajya Sabha, he said they will request their counterparts in the Upper House to do so.

For over two months now, thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm sector reform laws which were enacted in September last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist has said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday. A statement confirming her passing did not state a cause of death.Wilson, a...

Tennis-Tsitsipas thrashes Simon to canter into second round

Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas served up a tennis masterclass to veteran Frenchman Gilles Simon during a 6-1 6-2 6-1 thrashing to open his Australian Open campaign on Tuesday. The 2019 Melbourne Park semi-finalist barely broke sweat du...

Two bags of Assam Rifles’ ammunition stolen from truck on way to Shillong

Two bags containing nine firearms magazines and 180 cartridges were stolen here from a truck carrying arms and ammunition of Assam Rifles from New Delhi to Shillong, police said on Tuesday.The theft took place here on Sunday when the truck ...

Sweden's NENT eyes subscriber growth in 2021 ahead of U.S launch

Swedish media group NENT , a regional rival to streaming giants Netflix and Disney, expects strong subscriber growth this year after swinging to a fourth quarter profit. Shares in NENT, whose streaming service Viaplay is its biggest growth ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021