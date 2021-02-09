Kremlin says demand very high for Sputnik V vaccine from abroad

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that demand from abroad for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was very high, and that Moscow would take all measures necessary to satisfy it once domestic needs had been met.

Foreign demand for the shot was so high, Peskov said, that it was not possible to satisfy it quickly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)