Man arrested after seen beating up youth in viral video: Police

A man, seen beating up another man in a video for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The video which went viral on social media on Monday evening showed a man beating up a 21-year-old youth brutally and humiliating him, City police station’s SHO Vipin Singh said.

He, however, did not disclose the identity of the victim.

During the probe, it transpired that the video pertained to Indu Market here and the man beating the youth was identified as Bheem, a resident of Kajipur locality.

While Bheem has been arrested, a search is on for other identified persons involved in the act, the SHO said.

The police arrested the offender after taking cognisance of the video and lodging an FIR in the case, he said.

