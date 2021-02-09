Five rescued from debris of collapsed house: Officials
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 17:03 IST
Five people were rescued from the debris of a house which collapsed in the Sadar Bazar area of north Delhi on Tuesday, fire brigade officials said.
A call about the incident was received around 10.30 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot, Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said.
Five people have been rescued, of whom three are in a critical condition, he added.
The injured have been shifted to the Bara Hindu Rao hospital. The rescue operation lasted till 2.31 pm, the official said. A senior police official, however, said two injured persons -- Naseem (30) and his mother Zarima (60) -- were rushed to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. They had suffered minor injuries and were later discharged, police said. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over the incident in a tweet.
''Deeply worried to hear about the collapse of a residential building in Sadar Bazar area. The rescue & medical teams and district administration are present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway, I am constantly monitoring the situation,'' the CM said in a tweet.
North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash visited the site and took stock of the situation. ''I have issued instructions to the department concerned to undertake relief work and extend all possible help to those injured and locals,'' Prakash said.
