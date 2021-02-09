80 pc Gujarat cops inoculated under COVID-19 vaccination drive

At least 80 per cent personnelof the Gujarat police have so far been covered under theongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, an official said onTuesday.

As per an official release, 1.32 lakh personnel,including 81,000 from the regular police force, 22,000 homeguards, 22,000 jawans of gram rakshak dal and around 4,000traffic brigade personnel, have received the vaccine.

Personnel from the prisons department, CID, StateReserve Police and Anti-Corruption Bureau were also beinginoculated across the state, the release from the office ofthe Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) stated.

The state health department and civic bodies have setup booths exclusively to administer shots to policemen, thestatement said.

While the COVID-19 vaccination drive began in Gujaraton January 16, immunisation for frontline workers, includingpolice personnel, started from January 31.

At least 80 per cent of police personnel were alreadycovered and the remaining will get the shots in the next twoto three days, the release said.

State DGP Ashish Bhatia had taken the vaccine on thefirst day to clear all doubts surrounding the vaccine, it wasstated.

Till February 8, as many as 6.04 lakh 'CoronaWarriors', including healthcare and frontline workers, werecovered in the immunisation drive.

According to the health department, 49,000 personswere inoculated at 976 session sites across Gujarat on Monday.

