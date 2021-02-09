NGT directs DPCC to ensure that no park is used for holding any social or cultural functions

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to ensure that no park is used for holding any social, cultural, commercial and marriage or other functions in the national capital. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel referred to the Delhi High Court orders prohibiting the use of parks and said the DDA and civic bodies will be held accountable for the violation.

''Let the DPCC take further action in accordance with law in the light of grievances of the applicant by maintaining vigil and preventing violation of environmental norms, following due process of law,'' the bench said. The green panel said that in view of the high court order and the directions of DPCC, no park can be used for social, cultural, commercial, marriage or other functions and the Executive Engineer (Horticulture) of DDA and the MCD will be accountable for the violations.

It said that DPCC's direction of installing Effluent Treatment Plant is contradictory as such question does not arise if no such social, cultural, commercial or marriage function is to be held in the parks. ''This needs to be strictly enforced by the Horticulture Department of DDA and MCD. The DPCC may also modify its directions accordingly and strictly enforce the prohibitions as per orders of Delhi High Court. ''Similarly, the plea of DPCC to depend on an amendment by DDA is an attempt to avoid responsibility as even without such amendment powers under the EP Act and the Water Act overrides any other statute which cannot stand in the way of enforcement of environmental norms particularly in view of orders of Delhi High Court, prohibiting the use of parks for such functions,'' it said.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Budhela Welfare Association against illegal and unregulated use of parks for commercial purposes in Delhi. The matter was taken up in the light of the allegation of illegal use of the Dussehra Ground Park in Ward No. 20, Vikas Puri, Delhi for commercial purposes.

The plea said that marriage functions are taking place in Dussehra ground resulting in damage to the environment.

