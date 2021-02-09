Many areas in Goa face drinking water cut, Govt takes stock

With many areas in Goa, includingtourism spots, facing the shortage of drinking water, thestate government has proposed mitigation measures like partialcommissioning of a water treatment plant at Porvorim andpumping out water from abandoned mining pits, Chief MinisterPramod Sawant said on Tuesday.

Goa is currently facing the shortage of 76 MLD(millions of litre per day) of drinking water, causing thewater scarcity in some areas, he said.

Shortage of drinking water is a recurrent issue in Goaahead of summer season.

Sawant on Tuesday discussed the issue with state PortMinister Michael Lobo and senior officers of Public WorksDepartment.

''The total requirement for the purpose of drinkingpurpose in Goa is 589 MLD, of which we are supplying 513 MLD.

There is a shortage of 76.37 MLD water for drinking purpose,''the CM told reporters.

He said some areas, especially Bardez taluka whichcomprises North Goa tourism belt, are experiencing theshortage of drinking water.

When asked about the measures being undertaken tomitigate the water crisis, Sawant said engineers of PWD havebeen asked to prepare a micro plan.

''An additional 10 MLD of water would be treated andprovided to residents by March 31, which includes partialcommissioning of a water treatment plant at Porvorim (nearPanaji). A plan is also afoot to pump out water from abandonedpits, which were earlier used to mine iron ore in the state,''the chief minister said.

Lobo said the tourism belt is facing the acuteshortage of drinking water as new commercial establishmentshave come up.

