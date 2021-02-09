Left Menu

Iraq hangs five men convicted of terrorism, sources say

All those executed at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya were Iraqi nationals, said one source who attended. A second security source who is part of a team in charge of handing over bodies to their relatives confirmed the details. The sources gave no details of the crimes that the men had been convicted of. Another Iraqi man, convicted of murder, was also hanged on Tuesday, the sources said.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:51 IST
Iraq on Tuesday hanged five people convicted of terrorism charges, local security officials said. All those executed at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya were Iraqi nationals, said one source who attended.

A second security source who is part of a team in charge of handing over bodies to their relatives confirmed the details. The sources gave no details of the crimes that the men had been convicted of.

Another Iraqi man, convicted of murder, was also hanged on Tuesday, the sources said. Iraq has put hundreds of suspected jihadists on trial and carried out several mass executions since defeating Islamic State fighters in U.S.-backed military campaign in 2014-2017.

On Nov. 16, Iraq hanged 21 convicted terrorists and murderers, including people involved in two suicide attacks that killed dozens of people in a northern town. Human rights groups have accused authorities in Baghdad and other Iraqi regions of inconsistencies in the judicial process and flawed trials leading to unfair convictions. Iraq says its trials are fair.

