30-year-old barber dies by suicide in Noida

30-year-old barber dies by suicide in NoidaPTI | Noida | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:57 IST
The body of a 30-year-old barber was found hanging from a fan at his rented accommodation in Noida on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said here.
The reason behind the barber taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained but it has come to light that he was an alcoholic, they added.
''The man was from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh and lived here with his family in Gijhod village in Sector 53. His body was found hanging from the fan at his third-floor house Tuesday morning,” a police spokesperson said.
The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings were being carried out, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uttar
- Gijhod village
- Noida
- barber
- Meerut
ALSO READ
Badrinath covered in snow, Sheshanetra lake freezes in Uttarakhand
40-year-old woman killed by leopard in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand celebrates Republic Day; Guv Maurya unfurls tricolour at Parade Ground
Uttarakhand reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, four fatalities
39 new COVID cases in Uttarakhand, one of its lowest single-day rise in infections