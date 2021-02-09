Left Menu

30-year-old barber dies by suicide in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 19:57 IST
30-year-old barber dies by suicide in Noida

The body of a 30-year-old barber was found hanging from a fan at his rented accommodation in Noida on Tuesday in a suspected case of suicide, police said here.

The reason behind the barber taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained but it has come to light that he was an alcoholic, they added.

''The man was from Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh and lived here with his family in Gijhod village in Sector 53. His body was found hanging from the fan at his third-floor house Tuesday morning,” a police spokesperson said.

The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and further legal proceedings were being carried out, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

