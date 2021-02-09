Left Menu

French nuclear submarine patrolled in South China Sea - Navy

A French nuclear-propelled attack submarine and warship patrolled in the South China Sea to underscore freedom of navigation in international waterways, the Armed Forces Ministry said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:18 IST
French nuclear submarine patrolled in South China Sea - Navy
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ZionTechGroup)

A French nuclear-propelled attack submarine and warship patrolled in the South China Sea to underscore freedom of navigation in international waterways, the Armed Forces Ministry said on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, the U.S. navy had said two U.S. carrier groups conducted joint exercises in the South China Sea, days after a U.S. warship sailed near Chinese-controlled islands in the disputed waters.

The latest French passage is a sign that U.S. allies are increasingly asserting freedom of navigation in international waterways near China. "This strategy is based in particular on operational commitments, on a tradition of cooperation with regional states and on defense diplomacy which contributes in particular to support multilateralism, international law and the principle of freedom of navigation," the French Armed Forces ministry said.

China has been infuriated by repeated U.S. sailings near the islands it occupies and controls in the South China Sea, saying it has irrefutable sovereignty and accusing the United States of deliberately stoking tension. The French Emeraude submarine was supported by a warship as part of an eight-month mission that also includes passages in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly said on Twitter it showed the capacity of the French Navy to operate far away and in cooperation with its American, Australian and Japanese allies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 65 lakh healthcare, frontline workers vaccinated against COVID-19

As many as 65.28 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against COVID-19 on the 25th day of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW on Tuesday. The cumulat...

Palm Beach to decide whether Trump can stay at Mar-a-Lago

As the Senates impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump begins Tuesday in Washington, a matter even more important to his immediate future is being discussed some 990 miles to the south by the Palm Beach Town Council Whether he ca...

Coir exports rise to Rs 1,662 cr in H1 2020-21

Export of coir and its products during the first half of 2020-21 has increased to Rs 1,662.43 crore despite COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Micro, Small Medium Enterprises said on Tuesday.The total exports of coir and its products stood...

Farmers' body blames Centre and WB govt for PM-Kisan scheme dues

A farmers body on Tuesday lashedout at both the Centre and West Bengal governments for playingpolitics over paying the lawful dues to more than 70 lakhcultivators of the state under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Schemesince February 2019.It demande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021