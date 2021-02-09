Left Menu

World trade system needs full U.S. participation-WTO official

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:37 IST
A functioning global trading system needs "full and active participation" by the United States, World Trade Organization Deputy Director General Alan Wolff said on Tuesday, adding that subsidies need to be addressed in any future reforms to the trade body.

"Although the system now has more than one or two key players that cannot be a fully functioning multilateral trading system without the full and active participation of the United States, not now, not for the foreseeable future," Wolff told a webcast conference organized by the Washington International Trade Association.

