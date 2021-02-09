Left Menu

Gujarat local body polls: No victory rallies after results

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 20:58 IST
In view of the coronaviruspandemic, the Gujarat State Election Commission (SEC) hasimposed a ban on holding of rallies and processions byvictorious candidates after declaration of results of theforthcoming elections to local bodies.

In a circular mentioning various Standard OperatingProcedures (SOPs) to be followed during the counting of votes,the SEC on Tuesday warned that people found violating theCOVID-19 related directives will be booked under the DisasterManagement Act and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Elections to six municipal corporations will takeplace on February 21, and for 81 municipalities, 31 districtpanchayats and 231 taluka panchayats on February 28.

Counting of votes for the six corporations will betaken up on February 23 and for the local bodies on March 2.

As per the SOPs, respective returning officers (ROs)must ensure that candidates do not organise any victory rallyor victory procession after the declaration of results.

The SEC also directed the ROs to deploy necessarymanpower to prevent gathering of crowd inside the countingcentres.

The state government has appointed AdditionalDirector, Public Health, office of the Health Commissioner, asthe nodal officer to suggest and supervise steps to be takenduring the entire poll process to stop the spread ofcoronavirus, as per the circular.

To maintain social distancing, the SEC has directedthe ROs not to place more than seven tables in a countinghall. If needed, additional officers can be deployed tooversee counting in different halls, it said.

While no one will be allowed to enter the countingcentres without wearing a mask, counting staff will have towear a mask, hand gloves and face shield, as per the SOPs.

Premises as well as various stationery and carryingcases must be disinfected and sanitised before thecommencement of the counting process.

After the end of the counting process, ElectronicVoting Machine units must be sanitised before putting themback into strong rooms, said the circular.

