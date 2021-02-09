Left Menu

SAD meets Punjab Governor, urges to restore law and order situation

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday requested Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to direct the state government to countermand the election at all places where nomination papers of opposition candidates had been rejected and asked him to intervene into the matter.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 09-02-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 21:07 IST
SAD meets Punjab Governor, urges to restore law and order situation
Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday requested Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore to direct the state government to countermand the election at all places where nomination papers of opposition candidates had been rejected and asked him to intervene into the matter. According to an official statement, a senior delegation of the SAD including Professor Prem Singh Chandumajra, Mr Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Dr Daljit Singh Cheema, and Mr Surjit Singh Rakhra called on the Governor today and apprised him of the total collapse in the law and order machinery in the state and requested him to intervene to restore the rule of law.

The delegation informed Governor about the murderous attack on the SAD President and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal at Jalalabad recently and apprised him that the state government was yet to proceed in the matter as per the complaint submitted by the SP, Security of the SAD President. The statement further said that the delegation members said that the Governor could realize that when a Z plus protectee was not secure what would be the fate of the common man. It also requested the Governor to direct the government to take action against the Congress legislator and the latter's son as per the complaint filed by the SAD President's security detail.

The delegation also requested the Governor to direct the state government to take action against Congress goons who had resorted to violence at many places including Bhikhiwind where the residence of an SAD leader was attacked by armed assailants in the present on the local police. The delegation members including Prof Chandumajra, Mr Grewal, Dr Cheema and Mr Rakhra also informed the Governor that the recent incidents of violence had the propensity to spoil the peace and communal harmony in the state and emergent action was needed to ensure this did not happen.

Later Mr Maheshinder Grewal told reporters that the party delegation had also brought the video put out by Congress legislator Amarinder Singh Raja Warring in which he threatened the SAD President to the notice of the Governor. He said the delegation asked the Governor to direct the State gove4nrment to take action against Warring to ensure no one was allowed to take the law in his own hands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha approves 8 industrial projects worth Rs 1,242 crore

The Odisha government onTuesday approved eight new industrial projects worth Rs 1,242crore, which will generate employment for 3,135 people, anofficial said.The projects were approved at the State Level SingleWindow Clearance Authority SLSW...

Govt linking farmers' movement with terrorists, Khalistanis: Harsimrat Badal

The Akali Dal on Tuesday accused the government of committing atrocities on farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws at Delhis borders and criticised it for linking the peasants movement with terrorists and Khalistanis.Akali Da...

Coffee Day Enterprises posts Q3 net loss of Rs 97.11 cr

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd on Tuesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 97.11 crore for the three months ended December 2020.The company had posted a net loss of Rs 184.94 crore in the October-December period a year ago, Cof...

Dictatorship in Bengal, Mamata suppresses Opposition parties in state: Nadda

Questioning the law and order situation in West Bengal, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that there is a dictatorship in West Bengal and alleged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suppresses the Opposition pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021