UK's Gove eyes practical changes on the ground to N.Ireland Protocol

UK's Gove eyes practical changes on the ground to N.Ireland ProtocolReuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:38 IST
Britain wants to see practical changes on the ground to the implementation of the Northern Ireland protocol, which came into force at the start of the year and relates to post-Brexit trade, senior minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.
"I want the protocol to work and I think there are ways in which we can do that by making practical changes on the ground," he said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Michael Gove
- Northern Ireland
- post-Brexit
