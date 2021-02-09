Left Menu

Man dresses as Yamraj in Bhubaneswar to raise awareness about traffic rules, COVID-19

A resident of Bhubaneswar dressed up like 'Yamraj' to spread awareness regarding road safety rules and COVID-19 in the city

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:00 IST
Prakash acting as Yamraj'. Image Credit: ANI

A resident of Bhubaneswar dressed up like 'Yamraj' to spread awareness regarding road safety rules and COVID-19 in the city "I am a comedian and have been doing it for the last 25 years. I dressed as Yamraj to spread traffic awareness regarding road safety rules," Prakash told ANI.

Prakash also encouraged people to wear face masks while using vehicles in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The state has so far recorded 3,35,797 cases of COVID-19, with 1,910 patients succumbing to the disease.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari called for all-round efforts by all stakeholders to ensure that deaths due to road accidents are reduced by 50 per cent before 2025. The Ministry is working on correcting more than 5,000 accident blackspots identified on the highway network, and more than 40,000 kms of roadway are being audited for safety, he said (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

