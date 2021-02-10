Left Menu

Application filed in Mathura court in Shahi Idgah mosque case

Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had filed a suit for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from near the Katra Keshav Dev temple, through an application has urged a court here for appointment of a commission to visit the disputed site for collecting facts related to the case.

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:26 IST
Advocate Mahendra Pratap Singh, who had filed a suit for shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah from near the Katra Keshav Dev temple, through an application has urged a court here for appointment of a commission to visit the disputed site for collecting facts related to the case. The application was submitted in the court of Additional District Judge Pramod Kumar on Monday. Singh had filed the suit in December last year on behalf of five persons, who seek the removal of the 17th-century mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna in the Katra Keshav Dev temple complex. “Since some important facts and reminiscence, related to his case are present in the mosque, it is humbly requested to send a commission to the Shahi Masjid Idgah”, he said in the application.

He said since he is confident about the presence of important facts and reminiscence of the temple in the mosque, a request has also been made to the court to permit him to also accompany the commission.

Singh said he should be given the permission as he has filed the suit.

Through the application, the court has also been requested to provide adequate protection to the commission and accompanying plaintiff.

Singh had filed the suit on December 23 last year for shifting of the mosque built in a part of 13.37 acre land of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Of the four suits filed so far on the issue, it is only Singh's suit that has been accepted by the court. EOM ANBANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

