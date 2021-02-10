Left Menu

50 women in Madhya Pradesh getting free training to be drivers

As a step to empower women and help them to be self-reliant, the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department is providing free professional driving training to 50 women from across the state.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 08:55 IST
50 women in Madhya Pradesh getting free training to be drivers
An officer guiding a women participant at Driving Training Institute in Indore. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As a step to empower women and help them to be self-reliant, the Madhya Pradesh Transport Department is providing free professional driving training to 50 women from across the state. Assistant Transport Officer Archana Mishra told ANI that the Transport Commissioner had formulated a plan to equip women with driving skills as there were no women to drive vehicles used in public transport.

She said 50 women are undergoing training at Driving Training Institute (DTI) here. Apart from driving four-wheelers, women are being trained in the repair of vehicles. They are also being made aware of road safety rules.

She said that women will be equipped with skills to meet the requirements of the private sector also. "Our effort is to get them with jobs and so that they are self-sufficient," Archana Mishra said.

Anil Kumar Sharma, an official at DTI, said the women will get commercial driving learning license after getting free training over a month. "Among 50 women, 15 are from cities like Jhabua, Ratlam, Gwalior, Chhindwara for whom stay arrangements have been made in hostels. Thirty-five women are from Indore," he said.

He said some of the beneficiaries are widows and have the responsibility to run their families. Pinky Gupta, a participant, said she wants a good job to meet the needs of her family.

"My husband died six months ago. Now the responsibility of mother-in-law and my children is on me. I used to run e-rickshaw and work in houses. I want to work in a good company as a driver and this scheme is very beneficial," she said. Manisha Pal, another beneficiary of the programme, said she has undergone an divorce and has the responsibility of studies of her daughter who wants to pursue medical science.

"During the training here, we are being taught theory which includes information about machine parts. I am keen to get a decent job," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial tax officers caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Hyderabad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested two commercial tax officers in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours. Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ash...

Australian Open''s hard quarantine ''took a toll'' on players

Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldnt open really took a toll on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournaments two-time champion explained after she had trouble br...

U.S. warns against moves that damage institutions in Haiti amid political gridlock

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Haitis fragile institutions, although it stopped short of chastising President Jovenel Moise after his government retired three Supreme Court judges who posed a threat to his l...

Microsoft extends Black Office theme to include document canvas

Microsoft Word now offers a dark canvas page background as the company has extended the Black Office theme. Previously, users could use Word with a dark ribbon and toolbars, but the document colour stayed bright white.With dark mode being m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021