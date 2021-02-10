Left Menu

Congress misleading farmers for political gains: Anurag Thakur

In a scathing attack on Congress in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur said the party has been misleading the farmers for its political gains by claiming that the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) mandis will be scrapped after the implementation of newly passed farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 08:58 IST
Congress misleading farmers for political gains: Anurag Thakur
Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur (Photo/LSTV). Image Credit: ANI

In a scathing attack on Congress in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Union Minister of State Anurag Thakur said the party has been misleading the farmers for its political gains by claiming that the agricultural produce market committee (APMC) mandis will be scrapped after the implementation of newly passed farm laws. Thakur's attack came after Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittoo, while delivering his speech on Motion of thanks to President's Address claimed that APMC mandis will be scrapped after the laws come into force.

"If I'm talking about the first bill that the government brought, Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, under the clause 3 and 5: the bill will finish APMC mandis then the private Mandies will be established," he said. MoS Thakur objected to Congress MP's claim and said, "he claimed that it is written in the bill that the mandis will be scrapped, we just want to understand under which clause it is mentioned that mandies will be scrapped?"

In response, the Congress MP said that there is a tax on government mandis, but under the new laws no tax will be imposed on private mandis, so the APMC mandis will automatically end. Bittoo added that when a similar law was implemented in Bihar, "there were 9,035 APMC mandis in the state and today the state is left with only 1,619 mandis."

However, MoS Thakur again asked the Congress MP to verify his claims related to the abolition of APMC mandis, and said, "For their own political gains, Congress is misleading the House and the farmers by saying mandis will be abolished after the laws are implemented." Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Commercial tax officers caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in Hyderabad

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB sleuths arrested two commercial tax officers in Hyderabad on Tuesday for accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 for discharging undue favours. Mohammed Wasif Azam, the assistant commercial tax officer and Mohammed Ash...

Australian Open''s hard quarantine ''took a toll'' on players

Being stuck for two weeks in a Melbourne hotel room with windows that wouldnt open really took a toll on Victoria Azarenka in the leadup to the Australian Open, the Grand Slam tournaments two-time champion explained after she had trouble br...

U.S. warns against moves that damage institutions in Haiti amid political gridlock

The United States said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned about Haitis fragile institutions, although it stopped short of chastising President Jovenel Moise after his government retired three Supreme Court judges who posed a threat to his l...

Microsoft extends Black Office theme to include document canvas

Microsoft Word now offers a dark canvas page background as the company has extended the Black Office theme. Previously, users could use Word with a dark ribbon and toolbars, but the document colour stayed bright white.With dark mode being m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021