3 of a family found dead in Kolkata's Thakurpukur

3 of a family found dead in Kolkata's ThakurpukurPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 12:39 IST
The bodies of three members of afamily were found hanging from the ceiling at their house insouth Kolkata's Thakurpukur area on Wednesday morning, policesaid.
The bodies of Chandrabrata Mondal (50), his wifeMayarani (45) and their son Supriyo (28) were found hanging attheir house in Thakurpukur's Mondalpara, they said.
''Going by the circumstantial evidence, it seems to bea matter of suicide,'' a police officer said.
Chandrabrata, who worked at the state assembly, wasgoing through a financial crunch because of which he tookmoney from several people, he said.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain thecauses of the deaths, he added.
Police are also looking into whether Chandrabratakilled his wife and son before hanging himself, the officersaid.
