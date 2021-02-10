Left Menu

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Corpse of one UP worker recovered, 33 still missing

The body of one of the 34 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district who had gone missing in Uttarakhand's Tapovan, was recovered, Nighasan Tehsildar Dharmendra Pandey said on Wednesday.

ANI | Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:11 IST
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Corpse of one UP worker recovered, 33 still missing
Nighasan Tehsildar Dharmendra Pandey. . Image Credit: ANI

The body of one of the 34 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district who had gone missing in Uttarakhand's Tapovan, was recovered, Nighasan Tehsildar Dharmendra Pandey said on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters Pandey said, "Out of the missing 34 labourers, the body of one was recovered and handed over to his family after postmortem. The deceased has been identified as Awadhesh who is a resident of Ichhnagar. Avdhesh had gone to Uttarakhand to work on the power project."

He further stated that a search operation for the missing labourers is on by the Uttarakhand government, adding that the district officials and police had visited the site and a special team of district officials has been formed which is in constant touch with the families of the workers. "We received the information that 34 workers from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri who had gone to Tapovan for work are missing. About 57 workers had gone there out of which 34 were missing. The rest are healthy and are in touch," he added.

As many as 32 bodies have been recovered so far from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 206 people including 25-35 persons stuck inside the Tapovan tunnel are missing, according to the State Government. A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Rock solid Osaka marches into third round

Naomi Osaka marched confidently into the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday, overpowering Caroline Garcia 6-2 6-3 with a rock-solid performance at the Rod Laver Arena.The Japanese third seed fired six aces at her French opponen...

Rajasthan Congress MLA reaches state assembly on tractor to support protesting farmers

Congress MLA from Bamanwas Indira Meena on Wednesday reached the Rajasthan Assembly here on a tractor on the first day of the budget session to extend her support to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. I am in support of the f...

Armed Myanmar group seeks asylum in India, high alert in border areas of Mizoram

Myanmar-based armed insurgentgroup Chin National Army CNA has sought asylum for theirfamilies in India in the wake of the military coup in theneighbouring country, an official in Mizoram said onWednesday.The CNA, the armed wing of the Chin ...

Olympics-Toyota president disappointed by Tokyo 2020 chief Mori's comments

The head of the worlds largest automaker joined other high-profile Tokyo Olympics sponsors on Wednesday in publicly criticising the head of the countrys Games committee for making sexist remarks.Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021