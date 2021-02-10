Body of 20-year-old man found in pond in UP's Banda

The body of a 20-year-old man, who was missing for four days, was found in a pond here on Wednesday, police said.

Mohammad Aslam had gone missing on February 6, and his family members had lodged a police complaint, they said.

His body was found floating in a pond in the Aliganj locality of the district, the police said.

City SHO Jairam Shukla said prima facie, it appears that the victim fell into the pond in an inebriated state and drowned.

The body has been sent for the a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)