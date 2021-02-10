Left Menu

DCPCR launches 3-day training programme for child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:29 IST
DCPCR launches 3-day training programme for child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and the Department of Women and Child Development have jointly launched a three-day training programme for child welfare committees, juvenile justice boards and district child protection officers, officials said on Wednesday.

The DCPCR, being the statutory body entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the effective implementation of the laws pertaining to child rights, has collaborated with the Department of Women and Child Development for the training, which assumes significance in the light of the roles of the child welfare committees (CWCs) and juvenile justice boards (JJBs).

The training programme, which will have another three-day refresher course in March, focusses on building nuanced positions of the laws along with discussions on important Supreme Court and high court judgments, and practical skills such as record management, leveraging technology, drafting concise and detailed orders, and preparation of individual child care plans, the child rights body said in a statement.

Pointing to the large gaps between the expectations drawn from the rights and the reality, DCPCR Chairperson Anurag Kundu said the institutions need to redesign their processes to make them truly child-centric.

Addressing the event, Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam emphasised on the importance of analysing the circumstances that lead to a child committing a crime or being trafficked. ''Each stakeholder should understand the purpose of the work that the JJBs and CWCs are mandated to do, which will help in ensuring justice to every child,'' he said.

Retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Madan B Lokur, who was part of the inaugural ceremony, stressed that every stakeholder should be aware of the psychology of children in order to ensure that the best aid can be given to every child.

''The essence of juvenile justice lies in the rehabilitation of the children,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

