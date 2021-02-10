Left Menu

UP: Suspended cop among 6 held in fake currency racket

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:25 IST
UP: Suspended cop among 6 held in fake currency racket
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Six people, including a suspended police constable, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a fake Indian currency notes (FICN) racket, police said on Wednesday.

Suspended constable Sanjiv Kumar and others were arrested from Banda area here when they were trying to sell a fake 'ashdhatu' (octal metal) idol, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Kumar, who has been suspended for the past 10 years, was involved in an ATM loot incident in 2010 and also committed a loot in Shahjahanpur in 2013, the SP said adding that he is currently attached with the Government Railway Police, Moradabad.

Apart from the constable, those who were arrested have been identified as Ram Kishan, Shanti Swarup, Rakesh Kumar, Sarvesh Kumar and Rakesh, he said.

The gang used to sell fake notes at half the rates of the face value and later waylaid the buyer (of FICN) on their way in a police uniform and grabbed the notes back.

Over six country-made pistols, fake currency and fake 'ashdhatu' idol were recovered from their possession, the SP said adding that their links are being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza appointed as member of African Court

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation DIRCO has congratulated Advocate Dumisa Ntsebezas on his appointment as a member of the African Court on Human and Peoples Rights.The 34th African Union AU Heads of State and Governm...

Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

Saudi state TV says that Yemens Houthi rebels have targeted Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire.The state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Wednesday that firefighter...

Zebronics, first Indian brand to launch a Dolby Atmos Soundbar with a wireless subwoofer

After the successful response of Dolby range soundbars, Zebronics launches a Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless subwoofer Make your 2021 larger than life by setting up a home theatre with scintillating sound, clarity, impressive simulated s...

EVMs ensure proper voting, show correct numbers: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministerand senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said ElectronicVoting Machines EVMs ensure proper polling and show correctnumbers which he attributed to his personal experience as acontestant in the state Asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021