Russia fines Radio Free Europe for breaching 'foreign agent' law

Every court decision will be appealed." The "foreign agent" law gives authorities the power to brand non-governmental organisations and human rights groups deemed to receive foreign funding for political activity as "foreign agents", a label that carries pejorative Soviet-era connotations.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:31 IST
Russia fined Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Wednesday for violating its "foreign agent" law as the U.S.-government sponsored outlet comes under increasing scrutiny from the authorities. Roskomnadzor, Russia's communications watchdog, said RFE/RL was being fined 11 million roubles ($150,000) for failing to identify itself as a "foreign agent" on its publications, something required by law.

Russia designated RFE/RL a "foreign agent" in 2017, a step aimed at complicating its work in retaliation for what Moscow said was unacceptable pressure on Russian media in the United States. The outlet has been slapped with several other fines in recent weeks, in what critics say is an attempt to hinder its activities in Russia or even drive it out of the country.

Andrei Shary, head of RFE/RL's Russian service, told RIA news agency the outlet would appeal the latest fine. "We have court hearings about three times a week and we get fined at each one," he said. "The company considers this to be unfair. Every court decision will be appealed."

The "foreign agent" law gives authorities the power to brand non-governmental organisations and human rights groups deemed to receive foreign funding for political activity as "foreign agents", a label that carries pejorative Soviet-era connotations. The law subjects these organisations to bureaucratic scrutiny and spot checks, and requires them to attach the "foreign agent" label to their publications. They must also report on their spending and funding.

The law has since been broadened to include individuals and bloggers, something rights groups say threatens to smother dissent. ($1 = 73.8260 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

