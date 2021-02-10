Get used to idea of re-vaccinating against COVID, UK PM Johnson says

Get used to idea of re-vaccinating against COVID, UK PM Johnson saysReuters | London | Updated: 10-02-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 17:59 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that people should expect to receive repeated vaccinations against COVID-19 as the virus mutates.
"I think we will have to get used to the idea of vaccinating and revaccinating in the autumn as we come to face these new variants," Johnson told parliament.

