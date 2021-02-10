Left Menu

SC dismisses seaman's plea seeking compensation on account of cardiac ailment '

The petitioner, Nawal Kishore Sharma, had challenged the judgement of the High Court which had rejected the seamans claim for disability compensation under clause 21 of the National Maritime Board Agreement and endorsed the order of the Shipping Corporation of India SCI.According to the SCI, the appellants was not a case of accidental injury during duty on the vessel and therefore, only severance compensation is payable tothe appellant.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:07 IST
SC dismisses seaman's plea seeking compensation on account of cardiac ailment '

The Supreme Court Wednesday junked a plea by a former seaman who claimed disability compensation on account of a cardiac ailment saying that impairment did not occur in the course of employment.

A three-judge bench of Justices S K Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy upheld a judgment of the Patna High Court and said the high court was correct in concluding that Dilated Cardiomyopathy condition would not facilitate any benefit to the appellant under Section 47 of the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act.

''In the case in hand, no linkage between the on ship duty and the appellant's medical condition could be established. The dilated Cardiomyopathy condition of the appellant is neither a specified disability nor is the same relatable to the broad spectrum of impairments, which hinders his full and effective participation in society,'' the bench said.

''Therefore, we are of the considered opinion that Dilated Cardiomyopathycondition of the appellant does not bring his case within the ambit of either the 1995 Act or of the 2016 Act,'' the apex court said.

Dilated cardiomyopathy is a condition in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. As a result, the heart cannot pump enough blood to the rest of the body. The petitioner, Nawal Kishore Sharma, had challenged the judgement of the High Court which had rejected the seaman's claim for disability compensation under clause 21 of the National Maritime Board Agreement and endorsed the order of the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI).

According to the SCI, the appellant's was not a case of accidental injury during duty on the vessel and therefore, only severance compensation is payable tothe appellant. This is because the Seaman is capable of performing other kinds of job and his day-to-day normal work is not affected, SCI had said.

The petitioner contended that that seaman is entitled to 100 per cent disability compensation under Clause 21 of the National Maritime Board Agreement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say they carried out drone attack on Saudi airport

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a drone attack on Saudi Arabias Abha airport on Wednesday which the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi forces in Yemen said caused a fire in a civilian aircraft.Houthi military spokesman...

SONA to run smoothly: Presiding Officers of Parliament

The Presiding Officers of Parliament say they are confident that tomorrows State of the Nation Address SONA will run smoothly. Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said this when reading a statement of the Presiding Officers on Wednesd...

EU antitrust regulators accept Aspen offer to cut cancer, ends probe

EU antitrust regulators accepted on Wednesday South African pharmaceutical company Aspens offer to cut the prices of six cancer drugs by 73 and to set a 10-year price cap in return for ending a three-year long investigation that could have ...

Myanmar to face push at U.N. rights forum to allow access

The United Nations main human rights body is set to consider a resolution on Friday, drafted by Britain and the European Union, that would condemn the military coup in Myanmar and demand urgent access to the country, a text seen by Reuters ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021