Porn racket: Director who shot nude films held from Gujarat

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:11 IST
Mumbai police have arrested onemore person, who directed nude films for OTT platforms, inconnection with a pornographic films racket busted last week,taking the total number of those held in the case so far tonine, including an actress, an official said on Wednesday.

The city crime branch's property cell nabbed the ninthaccused, aged 40 years, from Surat in Gujarat on Tuesdaynight, he said, adding the accused used to direct films thatcast actors in nude and send them to OTT (Over-the-Top)platforms.

This accused has been involved in such acts for ayear, the official said.

He was produced before a court here, which remandedhim in police custody till February 15.

Last week, the police's property cell conducted a raidon a bungalow at Madh in Malwani area here and busted a racketof making pornographic films with struggling models and actorsand uploading them on social media apps and websites.

Initially, five people were arrested and later, threemore persons were nabbed, the official said.

The arrested persons include an actress and arepresentative of a foreign production house, he said.

The police have so far registered two FIRs, includingone after a woman alleged that she was forced to act in pornfilms, the official said.

During the raid last week, the police seized sixmobile phones, a laptop, cameras, memory cards and otherequipment worth Rs 5.68 lakh.

The accused have been booked under relevant provisionsof the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, andthe Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, theofficial added.

