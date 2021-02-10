Left Menu

Man held for abducting, raping girl in Greater Noida

PTI | Greaternoida | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:28 IST
A man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl in Greater Noida last week, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, who is in his twenties, and the girl lived in the same neighbourhood in Dadri area of Uttar's Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The girl had gone out of her home with her younger sister, aged 9, on January 31, police said.

While returning, she was waylaid by the suspect, who assaulted the younger sister and then eloped with the teenager, according to the complaint.

Initially the police had lodged a case of kidnapping, but the rape charge and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act were later added, according to a police statement.

The youth was held on Tuesday evening, it said, adding that further proceedings were being carried out. PTI KISHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

