Bihar court awards life term to man for raping 13-yr-old girl

PTI | Sheikhpura | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:33 IST
Bihar court awards life term to man for raping 13-yr-old girl

A court in Bihar's Sheikhpuradistrict on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man forraping a 13-year-old girl in 2018.

POCSO Special Court Additional District and Sessions(ADJ) judge Basant Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 onthe convict.

The penalty collected will be handed over to thevictim, the court said.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO)said the accused had raped the girl in his grocery shop inSamas Bujurg village here, when she had gone there to buysugar on December 22, 2018. He was arrested a month after theincident.

