Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* ADVENT INTERNATIONAL EYEING THE SALE OF BULK OF U.K. ELECTRONICS ENGINEERING COMPANY LAIRD LTD. FOR AROUND $2 BILLION, INCLUDING DEBT- WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/3p921cT

