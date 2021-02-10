2-year jail, Rs 19 lakh fine on septuagenarian for power theft

The Thane district court hassentenced a 70-year-old man from powerloom town of Bhiwandi inMaharashtra to two years of rigorous imprisonment and imposeda fine of Rs 19 lakh in a power theft case dating to 2008.

In his order, District Judge PP Jadhav held theaccused, Monuddin Mehaboob Shaikh, guilty of offencespunishable under section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

The section deals with theft of electricity.

The court order was passed on February 6 and madeavailable on February 9.

Shaikh was an employee of the powerloom factory whereelectricity theft was detected during an inspection and hadplayed a key role in the crime, according to theprosecution.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vivek Kadu had told thecourt that officials of a power distribution company hadcarried out the inspection of the factory in the AjantaCompound area on March 10, 2008, when the accused was presentin the premises.

During the inspection, it was observed the factory hadtaken direct supply of power using an underground cable. Theoutlet had bypassed the authorised route and joined the cableto the main supply line, the court was told.

Onan assessment,itwasfoundthatbetween May 16,2007, and March 10, 2008, therewasa theftof94,589unitsofelectricityvaluedatRs 6,32,454, Kadu had said.

The prosecution had said the offencewas very seriousand sought maximumprescribedpunishmentfor the accused.

Theoffenceoftheftofelectricityispunishablewithafineofminimumthreetimesthe amountlost and three-yearimprisonment.

The judge sentenced the accused to two years ofrigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 19 lakh on him.

According to the court order, the complainant companyisto be paid Rs 12,60,000 for losses it suffered and thisamount has to be drawn from the fine imposed on the accused.

PTI CORRSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)