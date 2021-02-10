Police personnel given possession of MHADA flats

As many as 109 personnel ofPalghar police were given possession of flats in a MHADAscheme in Viraj Bolinj on Wednesday, an official statementsaid.

The possession was given at the hands of MaharashtraHousing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

Another 77 flats in the scheme are reserved for thepolice, and will be distributed when a list of eligiblepersonnel is received from the district SP, the statementsaid.

