Sub-inspector booked for rape attempt on woman in UP's Pilibhit

A 30-year-old woman has charged a sub-inspector of Barkheda police station here with attempt to rape and a case has been lodged in this connection, officials said on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered after the woman lodged a complaint that the sub-inspector had called her over to his place and attempted to rape her, Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash said.

Investigation has started and the SI has been attached to the Police Lines to ensure an impartial probe, he added.

In the complaint given by the woman from Gajraula area of the district, she had recently gone to Barkheda police station to complain about her mentally unstable brother allegedly being held hostage by another brother where SI Ramgopal took her complaint along with her phone number.

It has been alleged that the SI had been continuously calling and passing obscene language at her. On February 2, the woman was called over to the SI's room in Patel Nagar colony where the rape attempt was made, according to the complaint. She claimed that the SI threatened to frame her under false charges if she objected to his advances.

The woman claimed that she tried to report the matter to the police but to no avail after which she met the SP.

