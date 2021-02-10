Intruder shot dead by army near LoC in J-K's Uri sector: Officials

The Army has shot dead an ''infiltrator'' along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector, officials said on Wednesday.

''Two infiltrators were spotted crossing the Rewand Nala along the Line of Control (LoC) by surveillance devices in Uri. A search operation was launched and contact was established. Pakistani post fired back to provide cover to one of the infiltrators,'' an Army official said.

In an operation, one infiltrator was killed and an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and 30 rounds were seized, he said. A search operation is in progress, the official said.

A police official identified the “intruder” as Sarfraz Mir (56), a resident of Kundibarjala Kamalkote in Uri.

“Mir had crossed the LoC in 1990 and then returned in 1992. He surrendered (before security forces) in 1995 and then went back to Pakistan in 2005,” the official said.

Also, an identity card issued by authorities of Muzaffarabad area in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir has been recovered by the Army, the police official said. PTI SSB ANBANB

