Kannada outfits stage demo demanding annexing Thalavadi in TN with Karnataka

Kannada Chaluvali Vatal Pakshaleader Vattal Nagaraj along with several other outfits onWednesday staged a demonstration demanding that Thalavadi inthis district and parts of Nilgiris district borderingKarnataka be annexed with neighbouring state.

The protest was held on the Karnataka side, about 200meters from the border, police said.

Fringe groups in Karnataka had last month damaged signand name boards of the Tamil Nadu government in Tamil andEnglish on the state's border, claiming that Thalavadi'belonged' to their state.

Police pickets have been posted in Thalavadi area sincethen to prevent recurrence of such incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)