Left Menu

India working towards self-reliance to emerge as strong player in post-COVID world: PM Modi

India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat to emerge as a strong player in the post-COVID world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:37 IST
India working towards self-reliance to emerge as strong player in post-COVID world: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat to emerge as a strong player in the post-COVID world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. In his reply to the motion of thanks on the President's Address in Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that sanitation workers, doctors, sweepers, ambulance drivers all came in the form of God and India could win against COVID-19.

"The post-COVID world is turning out to be very different. In such times, remaining isolated from global trends will be counter-productive. We will have to emerge as a strong player. That is why India is working towards building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," PM Modi said. "Today we can hear 'Vocal for Local' in every corner of India. People look for local. This sense of self-respect is working a lot for Aatmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Lauding the efforts of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi said, "Manish Tewari said that we stayed protected from Corona by God's grace. I would like to say something. This indeed is God's grace that the entire world shook but we remained safe. It was because doctors and nurses came as God because they couldn't return to their homes for 15 days." "Doctors, sweepers, ambulance drivers all came in the form of God. Ambulance drivers knew that they are driving a COVID positive person, they came as a form of God," he added.

PM Modi said that the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile trinity made a positive difference in people's lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Around Rs 2 lakh crore were sent to people during COVID-19 pandemic. It helped the poor and the marginalised. Unfortunately, people went to the court against Aadhaar," he said.

"Due to COVID-19 and lockdown, many countries of the world could not reach out to their people even after having pounds and dollars in their coffers. But India provided ration to over 75 crore Indians for 8 months during the pandemic," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha proceedings extended till mid-night for discussion on Budget

Lok Sabha proceedings were extended till mid-night on Wednesday to accommodate members participation in the discussion on Budget proposals.K Suresh, who was in the Chair at 9 pm, when the Lok Sabha usually adjourns for the day, announced th...

Ryanair's O'Leary optimistic on international travel from May

Ryanair Chief Executive Michael OLeary said he was optimistic that people in Britain would be able to travel internationally from May, but warned if that werent the case it would be a difficult summer for the aviation industry. I still rema...

Ruchi Soya posts Rs 227.44 cr net profit in Dec quarter

Ruchi Soya Industries on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 227.44 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 7,617.43 crore in the year-ago period because of an exceptional gain of Rs 7,466.06 cror...

Italy reports 336 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,956 new cases

Italy reported 336 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 422 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,956 from 10,630 the day before. Some 310,994 tests for COVID-19 were carried...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021