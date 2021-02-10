Left Menu

Preparations underway for assembly bypolls in Rajasthan: Chief electoral officer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:51 IST
The Election Commission has started preparations for the by-election to four assembly seats in the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The dates, though, have not yet been announced.

In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta met the nodal officers of various departments and gave necessary guidelines in this regard.

With the announcement of the election dates, the model code of conduct will come into effect in the respective districts. In such a situation, the Excise department, Police and Narcotics department will have to be on higher alert.

In the meeting, the police nodal officer made necessary arrangements for law and order and also gave necessary instructions to other departments, including making district-wise flights, for monitoring the movement of cash.

Bypolls are necessitated due to the death of elected legislators from Sujangarh in Churu, Rajsamand, Sahada of Bhilwara and Vallabhnagar of Udaipur assembly seats of the state.

Of these, three seats were held by the Congress and one by the BJP.

The Congress has 104 MLAs in the state's 200-seat assembly, including six MLAs who won on the BSP ticket but later joined the ruling party. The BJP has 71 legislators.

