MP: Reprimanded by father, boy jumps to death from Gwalior fort

Upset after beingreprimanded by his father, a Class 12 student allegedly jumpedto his death from a wall of the historic Gwalior fort inMadhya Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The fire brigade was pressed into service to retrievethe boy's body, which got stuck in the bushes after the fall,an official said.

The police got information about a person jumping offthe wall of Gwalior fort in the morning hours, citysuperintendent of police Nagendra Singh Sikarwar said.

On reaching the spot, the police team found that thebody of Sahil Rathore (18) had gotten stuck in the bushesafter he jumped off the fort wall, the official said.

The boy was rushed to a hospital where the doctorsdeclared him dead, he said.

Prima facie, it seems that the boy was angry after hisfather reprimanded him for waking up late and being carelessin his studies, the official said.

Further probe is underway to find out if there was anyother reason for the extreme step, he added.

