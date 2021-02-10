Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati sent to 7-day ED remand

A court on Wednesday granted the Enforcement Directorate seven days' custody of former Uttar Pradesh minister Gayatri Prajapati for questioning in a disproportionate assets case.

The ED custody period would begin at 10 AM on Thursday.

District Judge Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued the order after ED's counsel Kuldeep Srivastava submitted that the agency has detected assets worth Rs 2.98 crore for which the sources of income are not known.

He also charged Prajapati, who was a minister in the previous Akhilesh Yadav government in UP, with not cooperating with the ED in the inquiry.

The agency claimed that it had found many properties belonging to him in Goa, Lonavala and Amethi.

The ED had registered the case against him on October 26, 2020. He is already in jail in a gangrape case. PTI COR SAB RTRT

