Left Menu

Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say

Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation. Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. human rights experts have called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 23:03 IST
Saudi women's rights activist Hathloul freed from jail, relatives say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul was released from a Saudi prison after nearly three years behind bars, her family said on Wednesday, a case that has drawn international condemnation.

Hathloul, 31, was detained in May 2018 and sentenced in December to nearly six years in prison on charges that U.N. human rights experts have called "spurious" under broad counter-terrorism laws. The court, which also ordered a five-year travel ban, had suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, most of which had already been served. "Loujain is at home !!!!!!" her sister Lina tweeted, posting a close-up picture of Hathloul's face.

Another sister, Alia, said in a separate post that Hathloul was at their parents' home in Saudi Arabia, adding "this is the best day of my life." The White House earlier this month said President Joe Biden, who is taking a firmer line with the kingdom, expects Saudi Arabia to improve its human rights record, including releasing women's rights activists and other political prisoners.

Hathloul, detained along with several women's rights activists, was convicted on charges including seeking to change the Saudi political system and harming national unity. Human Rights Watch called her conviction a "travesty of justice". Rights groups and her family say Hathloul, who campaigned for women's right to drive and to end the kingdom's male guardianship system, was subjected to abuse, including electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault.

Saudi authorities have denied the accusations. A Saudi appeals court dismissed Hathloul's claim that she was tortured in jail, citing a lack of evidence, her family said on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia's rights record came under intense global scrutiny after the 2018 murder of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi agents, which tarnished the image of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The prince has denied ordering the killing of the Washington Post columnist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grant for Metro Ph-IV project, Urban Extension Road-II's early completion: DDA Budget

The DDA on Wednesday approved its annual budget with an outlay of Rs 6,738 cr for various projects, ranging from early completion of the Urban Extension Road-II UER-II to carrying out development works in sub-cities of Narela, Dwarka and Ro...

Biden expected to announce executive order on Myanmar -sources

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Wednesday to announce an executive order on Myanmar, where the army staged a Feb. 1 coup and overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, two sources familiar with the matter said.One source,...

J-K: Underprivileged patients receiving free eye treatment in Govt hospital under SEHAT scheme

In a major relief, underprivileged patients in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving free eye treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Earlie...

Minister says "absolutely calm" as Ukraine probes COVID-19 vaccine deal

Ukraines Health Minister Maksym Stepanov told Reuters on Wednesday the government had been open and transparent about procuring COVID-19 vaccines, after investigators began probing whether the government bought vaccines at inflated prices. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021