3 of a family found dead in Kolkata's Thakurpukur

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:18 IST
The bodies of a state Assemblyemployee, his wife and son were found hanging from the ceilingof their residence in the city's Thakurpukur area on Wednesdaymorning, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Chandrabrata Mondal(50), a Group-D staff of the Assembly, his wife Mayarani (45)and their son Supriyo (28).

''Going by the circumstantial evidence, it seems to bea case of suicide. But we are trying to find out ifChandrabrata killed his wife and son before hanging himself.

The possibility that all three were murdered also cannot beruled out,'' the officer said.

It seems the incident occurred on Tuesday night, hestated.

The police have also collected their mobile phonesfrom the residence to find out who all they got in touch withbefore the incident.

Chandrabrata was going through financial distress,because of which he had borrowed money from several people,the officer said.

''Not only that, the entire family might have beendepressed as their son was still unemployed. According toneighbours and relatives, however, the behaviour of the threenever reflected their state of their mind. We areinvestigating the cause of their death,'' he said, adding thatthe bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

